Patricia L. Blumish, 74, of Rices Landing, died Saturday, September 18, 2021.
She was born February 17, 1947, in Nemacolin, a daughter of the late Leon and Helen Bokat Yandura.
Pat was a homemaker and was the bookkeeper for her husband's business. She had also obtained her LPN certification and worked as an LPN after her children were raised.
She was a member of the former Our Lady of Consolation Parish, now St. Matthias Parish.
Pat was one of the first women EMT and fire fighter in Greene County and was a member of Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company at one time.
She loved hosting family gatherings, oldies music, watching Jeopardy and HGTV, and was an avid crafter.
On September 3, 1966, she married Mike Blumish, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Kim (Robert) Stewart of Masontown, Michael (Barbara) Blumish of Morgantown, W.Va., and Christine (Joseph) Kuzar of Vancouver, Wash.; six grandchildren, Brittany (Steve) Glass, Ryan (Rebekah) Stewart, Nicholas Blumish, Caroline Blumish, Dante Kuzar and Hayden Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Trinity Glass and Myla Stewart; four siblings, Rosemary Yandura of Nemacolin, Leon Michael Yandura of Nemacolin, Mark (Verna) Yandura of Butler, and Terri (Nancy) Yandura of Lauderhill, Fla.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice nurses and aides for all their care and support.
In keeping with CDC guidelines and at the family's request, masks are asked to be worn when friends are received from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
