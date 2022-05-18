Patricia Swan

Patricia "Pat" Swan passed away Friday, May 13, 2020 in Ruby Memorial Hospital with her daughter by her side.
She was born to the late Grace Thomas at her home in Aleppo, on February 25, 1936. Along with her mother, she was lovingly raised by Byron J. Clayton, whom she always called "Dad".
Pat was a lifelong resident of Waynesburg. She worked as a clerk in McCrory's in the late 1950's to the mid 1960's for several years then moved on to Jesse L. Ross Drug Store. In 1981 she went to work at the Curry Home which was later moved and is now called Rolling Meadows, where she worked for over 28 years until her retirement. Not having liked retirement so much, Pat went back to work part-time at Dollar General and worked there until she was 79 years young. She loved everyone she met and cherished her friendships beyond words.
Patricia is survived by her only child, Belinda Swan of Waynesburg; and a loving brother, James W. Haught, also of Waynesburg.
Pat would like to be remembered as a kind and loving person. Someone who would do just about anything for anyone and never want anything in return. She was a truly loving mother who worked hard most of her life to care for her daughter. Pat leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she still had her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
To honor my beloved mother's wishes, there will be no funeral service. I invite you to please celebrate her memory in your own ways. I know that she will be with us all in spirit. Thank you for understanding during this difficult time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA. Information is on line at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
