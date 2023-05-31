After fighting Sarcoidosis, with courage and grace for over a decade, Patsy Arlene Trump, 72, of Waynesburg, passed away, peacefully, in her home with her family close by on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 6:02 AM
Patsy built this home with her husband, Carl Trump; they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year October 20th, 2023.
Together they raised their daughters, Megan Trump and Amanda Thomas, to whom Patsy was a selfless and devoted mother. Patsy was also an adoring grandmother to Camille Pemberton and Wyatt and Clinton Thomas.
Patsy loved animals, especially Yorkshire Terriers, and enjoyed the companionship of Tojo, Wicket, Corky, Jax, Evie and Heaven over the years.
The love she imparted to her family will live on across generations.
Patsy was a lifelong resident of Waynesburg. She was born to the late Ralph and Pauline Wilson. Patsy was a fiercely compassionate and intelligent woman. She graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1968, and continued her education at the Uniontown School of Nursing to become a registered nurse. She then decided to pursue a career in education, and earned her Master's of Education from California University of Pennsylvania.
Patsy worked as the Director of the Greene County Career and Technology Centers' Practical Nursing Program for 25 years, helping to shape a generation of this community's nurses. She retired in 2008.
In her retirement, Patsy enjoyed spending time at home with her family, caring for her grandchildren and watching Hallmark movies.
Patsy is survived by her husband, daughters and grandchildren; her brother, Ralph "Sonny" (Karen) Wilson; her sister-in-law, Phyllis (James) Jenkins; her brother-in-law, David (Rosemary) Trump; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Trump; and her sister-in-law, Helen Trump. Patsy also developed a very close relationship with her wonderful nurse, Melissa Copenhaver, who survives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Paula Kiger and Penny (Alan) Reagan; brother, David (Darlene) Wilson; mother-in-law, Faye Trump; father-in-law, Carl Trump; sister-in-law, Amy Trump; sister-in-law, Kathy Matiyasic; and son-in-law, Leslie Pemberton II.
Anyone who knew Patsy, knew her for her quiet and reserved demeanor, kind heart and generous spirit. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
In accordance with her wishes, no visitation or services are planned at this time.
Patsy was a consistent donor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, her family encourages donations be made to St. Jude's in Patsy's honor.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Shane M. Ayers, Director, are entrusted with her arrangements.
Condolences can be left online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com
