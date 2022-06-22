Patty Lea Smitley, 87, of Waynesburg, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, in her home.
She was born January 23, 1935, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Lawrence L. "Nick" and Avis Audrey Rush Funk.
Patty was a homemaker.
She loved dancing and especially line dancing. She was a member of the Red Hatters Club and loved collecting Abraham Lincoln and Elvis Presley memorabilia.
On January 14, 1972, she married Elmer E. "Snuffy" Smitley, who died March 18, 2019. Her first husband, Lonnie R. Willison, is deceased.
Surviving are three daughters, Lonnetta Rae (James) Pitcock of Waynesburg, Roxanna Lea Nelson of Washington, and Rheanna Lynn (Rick) Shaffer or Waynesburg; a stepdaughter, Connie (Robert) Nyswaner of Clarksville; three grandchildren, Johnna, Jesse and Nikki; and seven great-grandchildren, Karisa, Kailey, Alexis, Everett, Dylan, Bryce and Ethan; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husbands, are a grandson, Philip William Nelson Jr.; stepson, Jake Smitley; stepdaughter, Shelly Snyder; stepgrandson, Shaun; two sisters, Bertha Jane Willard and Betty Jean Mox.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, with the Rev. Dr. William Parker officiating. Interment in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.