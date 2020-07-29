Carmichaels
Patty Lou White, 70, of Carmichaels, died Friday, July 15, 2020, in McGee Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Patty was born January 15, 1950, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John and Mary White.
She resided in Carmichaels the past 30 years, and was well loved by all who knew her.
Arrangements are private under the direction of the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
