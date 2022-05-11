Uniontown
Paul Allen McGrady, 68, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1953, in Green County, a son of the late George E. McGrady and Betty June Nicholson Barclay.
Paul was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1971. He attended West Virginia University to study music.
He owned Paul McGrady Entertainment and was also a salesman for C. Harper Auto Group. As a disc jockey, Paul had the pleasure of entertaining thousands of people for over 35 years. Music was one of his many passions.
Paul was an avid race fan and aficionado, a lover of the beach and enjoyed watching James Bond, Star Trek and The Three Stooges. He enjoyed watching racing, football, and listening to music with his friends. His zest for life was shown by conversing with family and friends and anyone who wanted to join in. He truly enjoyed life and people.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Erin McGrady Litman of Uniontown; two brothers, Paul G. Barclay Jr. of Smithfield, and Oren C. "Pete" Barclay and wife Maryann of Columbus, Ga.; sister, Paulette Barclay High of Pittsburgh; several nieces, nephews and cousins; countless friends; and his five special cats, Callie, Harvey, Mikey, Molly and Sadie.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In place of a viewing, the family will hold a Celebration of Life, open to everyone, to honor Paul's memory. Please join us in celebrating his life, sharing memories and your love for Paul. The Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Rizz's, 84 W. Main Street, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Paul's memory, to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.