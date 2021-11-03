Rogersville
Paul Edward Crouse, 95, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, in the Respi Center in Waynesburg.
He was born September 23, 1926, in Rogersville, a son of the late Clarence Albert Crouse and Della Florence Phillips.
Paul graduated from Center Township High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy (SLC) in 1944 during World War II.
On July 31, 1945, Paul married Bonna Jo Scott. They were happily married for 72 years until her passing January 26, 2017.
He worked for Equitable Gas for 35 years, last serving as a chief station engineer prior to his retirement in 1985.
Paul was a member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee, and was on the PPR Committee, was a former member of the Rogersville Christian Church, a current member of the Masonic Lodge #153 Free & Accepted Masons, Waynesburg, former past master (1966) of the Pittsburgh Scottish Rite, Pittsburgh Syria Shriners, West Greene Lions Club (charter member), and enjoyed raising beef cattle.
Surviving, in addition to his son, J. Douglas Crouse of Rogersville and daughter, Lisa (Robert) Vitolo of Rogersville, are eight grandchildren, Ryan (Denese) Crouse of Rogersville, Robb (Melissa) Crouse of Waynesburg, Paul (Anita) Vitolo of Waynesburg, Luke (Charlotte) Vitolo of Owings, Md., John (Chandra) Vitolo of Colorado Springs, Colo., Scott Evick of Waynesburg, Andrew (Ashley) Evick of Williamsport and Jay Evick of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 13 great-grandchildren, Austin, Emma, Ty, Jaden and Logan Crouse, Georgia Bess, Harrison, Dulce, Vivian and Amelia Vitolo, Bryar Butler, Isaac and Ana Jo Evick; a sister, Susie Stephenson of Waynesburg; a sister-in-law, Cel Scott of Uniontown; son-in-law, Bob Evick; and daughter-in-law, Lana Taylor; and his lifelong friend, Pete Walker.
The family appreciated Grace Amos for being his caregiver.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Paul was preceded in death by an infant son, Paul Scott Crouse; a daughter, Paula Jo Evick; a great-granddaughter, Giovanna Vitolo; and a sister, Mary Orndoff.
All services are private and have been entrusted to the KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
The Rev. Donald P. Wilson will officiate a private family service with burial to follow at Rosemont Cemetery in Rogersville.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Amedisys Hospice, 2181 McClellandtown, PA 15461 at www.amedisys.com.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
