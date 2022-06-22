Paul John Schumacher II, 37, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Morgantown, W.Va., and Waynesburg, passed away, in his home, Monday, June 13, 2022. Paul John was born in Morgantown January 3, 1985, to Paul John Schumacher and Judy Lynn Riley Mason.
Paul John was a sports fanatic and was an accomplished athlete in many sports, namely, basketball. He attended North Greenville University on a full scholarship, where he still holds many records. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management. He had many joys and hobbies, including his three dogs, Gracie, Dakota and Jewelz, hunting, fishing, and most of all enjoyed spending time with his huge, loving family. Paul John was a member of the Mount Morris Gospel Tabernacle.
Paul John leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife, Jennifer Teagarden Schumacher; his mother, Judy Mason and stepfather, Rodney Mason of Waynesburg; father, Paul John Schumacher of Westover; maternal grandmother, Aileen Riley of Westover; paternal grandmother, Jean Schumacher of Charleston, W.Va.; grandparents, John and Armeda Mason; sister, Brooke Gates and husband Stephen of Waynesburg; brothers, CJ Mason and wife Kristen of Taylortown, Zachary Mason and wife Ashley of Greencastle; nieces and nephews, Abel, Mason, Bo, Blakely, Dayten, Maci, Kaylee, Will, Bria, Rhys and Adler; his mother-in-law, Dana Stewart; and grandmother-in-law, Helen Christopher; sister-in-law, Vanissa Cole (Joey); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Paul John was met at heaven's gates by his maternal grandfather, Dallas Riley; paternal grandfather, Robert Schumacher; his stepmother, Sukhwi Schumacher; and his cousin, Christopher Schumacher.
Family and friends gathered in McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road, Westover, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20. Visitation continued from 12 until the 1 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, June 21, in Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle, 103 School Road, Mt. Morris, with Pastors Joe Adams and Johnnie Whitehair officiating. Following the service, Paul John was laid to rest at Beverly Hills Cemetery.
Condolences may be extended to the family at www.mcculla.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.