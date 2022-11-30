Paul K. Jensen, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022.
Paul K. Jensen, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022.
He was born January 20, 1941 in Carmichaels, the son of the late Lorraine and Louise Estle Jensen.
Paul was a graduate of Carmichaels High School and attended Penn State University.
He went on to serve in the United States Army for two years, as a military policeman.
Paul was a successful business owner of Henderson Fluid Power Company. He was a member of the Church of the Covenant, in Washington, and of Sunset Lodge No. 237 F. & A.M.
Paul was proud of his Greene County heritage and was a member of the Cornerstone Genealogical Society. Genealogy was a true passion of his. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an avid Penn State fan.
People were very important to Paul, especially his friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Surviving is his wife, Joyce A. Jensen, of Washington; a son, Jeff (Kathy) Jensen, of Washington; a daughter, Karen Jensen, of Washington, DC; and a grandson, Matthew Jensen.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Joann Grimm.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Owner / Supervisor, Holly Renay Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director, Park N. Crosier, Director.
Sunset Lodge No. 237 will render a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the funeral home, with the Reverend Dr. William Younger officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 547 Waynesburg PA 15370, in Memory of Paul K. Jensen.
Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFalvoFuneralHome.com
