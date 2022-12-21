Paul Peter Chekosky, 72, passed away peacefully Monday, December 12, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., with his beloved wife at his side and surrounded by family.
Wednesday, December 21, 2022 5:23 AM
Paul was born during a heavy snowstorm November 30, 1950, in Waynesburg. He was born, raised, and lived his life in Greene County. As a young man, Paul enjoyed exploring the woods surrounding Sugar Grove scavenging from fruit and nut trees and hunting.
He graduated from Mapletown High School, where he played football.
Paul worked 37 years as a coal miner for the Robena, Dilworth, and 84 mines.
He was drafted to the U.S. Army and served from 1970-72 before joining the National Guard.
He married Penny Ellenberger in 1973 and together they had 49 years of adventures together.
Their son, Jason, was the light of their lives. Paul spent a lot of time with him over the years bonding over their mutual love of cars until Jason's untimely passing in 2018.
Aside from his career in the mines, he was an avid mechanic and outdoorsman. He was a well-recognized and respected member of the Carmichaels community participating in the Lion's Club and was co-creator of the haunted hayride.
Paul was preceded in his passing by his parents, Peter Chekosky and Veronica Daniel Chekosky; sisters, Rose Chekosky Popernack and Mary Lou Chekosky Billetz; his son, Jason Paul Chekosky; father-in-law, mother-in-law and also his brother-in-law, Lawrence, Marie, and Jerry Ellenberger.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Ellenberger Chekosky; along with many relatives and friends.
Snowball the cat will greatly miss his treat giver.
Friends and relatives were received from 2 to 5 p.m., the time of a service, Saturday, December 17, in the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, 15 North Main Street, Point Marion. Burial will be private on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Donations may be made online or sent to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
