Penelope Anne Bush Evick, 69, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully, at home, March 5, 2021, from a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born May 21, 1951, in Elkins, W.Va. She is remembered as a loving wife, stepmother, daughter, sister and a devoted friend.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Neil Compton of Nixa, Mo.; and her parents, Neill and Louise Bush of Elkins, W.Va.
Penelope is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Evick of Waynesburg; stepchildren, Scott Evick of Waynesburg, Andrew (Ashley) Evick of Williamsport, Jay (Yulia) Evick of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Athena (James) Pond of Nashville, Tenn.; five grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie and Deborah Bush of Lake Frederick, Va. and Carolyn Bush of Alexandria, Va.
She graduated from Elkins High School in 1969, graduated in nursing at University of Evansville and Health Care Administration at University of La Verne. She worked as a registered nurse in various hospitals in Ind., Ariz., Calif., Texas, Ill., Mo. and retired from Mon General in Morgantown, W.Va. in 2017.
Penelope's husband Neil died from ALS in 2007. In 2012, while surfing thru Facebook, she had discovered her longtime friend from high school, Bob Evick. He had lost his wife a few years before. They became long lost friends and before you knew it, they fell in love. She moved to Waynesburg and married shortly afterwards January 3, 2013 in Las Vegas. They spent their time between their homes in Waynesburg and Alpine Lake, W.Va. She enjoyed all water sports, gardening, cooking, needlepoint and their English bulldog, Buster.
As per her request, she will be cremated. Behm Funeral Home in Waynesburg will be in charge of her arrangements. There will be no funeral service. A celebration of life memorial will be conducted at a later date in the Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church in Elkins, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
