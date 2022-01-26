Phillip Duane Diggs, 66, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born May 23, 1955, in Waynesburg, a son of the late James E. Diggs Sr. and Mary L. Price Diggs.
Phillip was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and worked for Omega Transworld, from where he retired.
He was Baptist by faith.
Phillip enjoyed fishing and watching football and basketball.
On June 25, 1977, he married Sherry Koscheck, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Cheryl Wilkerson of Hickory, N.C., and Philip Rashad Diggs of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Austin, Kaile, Lamia, Makenzie and Malena; a great-grandchild, Hudson; two aunts, Rose Miller of Cleveland, Ohio, and Lena Price of Erie; nieces, Michelle Davis, Shontee Diggs and Aubrey Diggs; and several cousins.
Deceased are two brothers, James E. Diggs Jr. and Melvin Diggs; and a sister, Sharon Diggs.
In following CDC guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends were received from 1 to 4 p.m., the hour of funeral services, Friday, January 21, in Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. James Cherry officiating.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
