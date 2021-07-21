Priscilla Jane McCollum Morris, 82, of Waynesburg, died at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg.
She was born Monday, September 26, 193,8 in Ruff Creek, a daughter of the late Rev. Lloyd A. McCollum and Aldeen Moore McCollum.
Mrs. Morris was a member of the Rolling Meadows Church of God in Waynesburg. She loved music, singing, reading and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and taking car rides with her dog Chaos. She was a homemaker.
Her husband, Albert B. "Ab" Morris, whom she married November 3, 1956, died September 19, 1998.
Surviving are three daughters, Lori Beth Rush of Waynesburg, Autumn Lynn (Rob) Wilson of Wadestown, W.Va., Lexie Lucinda Morris of Waynesburg; three sons, Scott B. Morris, Ryan Douglas (Tina) Morris and Michael B. (Heather) Morris, all of Waynesburg; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harold Richard McCollum, John E. McCollum and Charles L. McCollum, all of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Anna May McCollum, who died in infancy; and two brothers, Lawrence E. "Gene" McCollum and Phillip Martin McCollum.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, with her brother the Rev. Charles McCollum officiating. Burial was in Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
