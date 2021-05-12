R. Edward Porter

Ralph Edward "Ed" Porter II, 64, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the Leesburg Regional Medical Center in Leesburg, Fla. For the past five years he had waged a courageous battle against colon cancer and lung cancer with the help of the doctors and staff of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and Jacksonville, Fla. A few weeks ago he developed a respiratory infection in his lungs, which damaged them to the point that he did not have the strength to win this battle.
He was born May 2, 1956, in Greene County Memorial Hospital, Waynesburg, a son the late Ralph E. "Jake" Porter and Margaret "Peg" Berryhill Porter.
On September 24, 1987, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., he married the former Denise Waple, who survives.
He was a 1974 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, playing basketball throughout his four years in high school and performing in the school's class plays.
He attended Penn State University and began a career working in the mines of Consolidation Coal Company in southwestern Pennsylvania. This career, spent mostly at the Humphrey No. 7 mine, spanned a period of 24 years. When Consol's reserves in the area began to deplete, he went to work for Atlas Railroad Construction Company as a field superintendent.
In 2000, he and Denise decided to move to Savannah, Ga., where his parents had moved in 1998. They settled at The Landings on Skidaway Island, where he became involved in home remodeling and construction. This work led to the formation of his own company, Coastal Construction, in which he was involved for several years before he and his wife relocated to central Florida, where he continued to cook and play golf, two of his favorite interests in life. He enjoyed spending time at his favorite local "watering hole" with his friends, both when he lived in Savannah and at The Villages.
He and Denise also enjoyed traveling in their RV and exploring the country, especially its national parks. The last few years they spent the summer on Cape Cod helping out friends at an RV park on the Cape and then taking short trips to explore the rest of New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces.
Left to honor his memory, in addition to his wife, are one brother, William E. (Bill) and his wife, Mary of Big Canoe, Ga.; a niece, Kristin Porter Burns and her husband, Chase of Fort Cobb, Okla.; a nephew, William J. (Will) Porter and his wife, Alisha of Chesterfield Township, N.J.; and two great-nephews, Angus Burns and William B. (Liam) Porter.
Per his wishes, Ed was cremated. His ashes will be spread at low tide over one of his favorite spots, a sand bar off the coast of Jekyll Island, Ga., where he and Denise spent many wonderful times.
He was a big man with a big heart. He was a devoted and caring husband, brother and uncle. He will be missed.
Funeral arrangements were held in Florida. MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., of Waynesburg handled the local arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.