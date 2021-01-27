Ralph M. Petrucci, 66, of Dilliner, passed away Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, in his home.
He was born October 8, 1954, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph and Maxine L. Dean Petrucci.
Mr. Petrucci was a graduate of Mapletown High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at the Nemacolin and Shannopin Mines and retired from the Cumberland Mine in Greene County in 2010.
Mr. Petrucci was interested in history, especially Civil War history. He enjoyed visiting Gettysburg with his grandson. In addition, he liked to listen to classic rock, watch western shows and to tell stories. He was an avid sports fan and during his youth, played basketball and baseball. Mr. Petrucci resided in Greene County most of his life. His grandchildren were "everything to him".
Surviving are a daughter, Rachelle L. Metcalf (Dylan) of Dilliner; two grandchildren, Dominick M. Petrucci and Brinley Metcalf; a brother, Larry Petrucci of Morgantown; four sisters, Carol Jamison (Jerry) of Ohio, Charlotte Petrucci of Rices Landing (Dry Tavern), Nancy Heft of Centerville and Robin Radicic (Ricky) of Smithfield; a half brother, Keith Petrucci (Misty) of Carmichaels; the mother of his daughter, Terry L Pecjak of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Angel Dean, who died at birth, and Maryellen Petrucci.
There will be no public viewing and a celebration of Mr. Petrucci's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Adams County Historical Society, 368 Springs Avenue, Gettysburg, PA 17325. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.