Randall "Randy" L. Tedrow, 60, of Wileyville, W.Va., formerly of Cameron, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 4, 1962, in Aleppo, a son of the late Robert K. and Betty Riggle Tedrow.
Randy graduated from West Greene High School in 1981. He worked in the pipeline industry for many years employed by Henkels & McCoy, Price Gregory, Precision Pipeline, Michaels, Carl Smith, and retiring in 2021 with Otis Eastern.
Randy was a member of the Pipeliners Laborers Union #1149 of Wheeling, the Sons of the American Legion Post #18, Cameron, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
He enjoyed watching Westerns, preferred Ford vehicles, deer hunting, spending time with his grandchildren, farming, and coon dogs.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Scott) Marling of Cameron; two grandchildren, Diem and Talon Marling; 10 siblings, Connie Schoeller, William "Bill" Tedrow, Marjeane (Steve) Sheard, Vickie (Gary) Kayko, Gary "Boo" Tedrow, Joyce Tedrow, Jerry (Kelly) Tedrow, Judy Frye, Debbie Tedrow, and K. Fred (Karen) Tedrow.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Carson; and five siblings, Robert "Bob" Tedrow, Mark K. Tedrow, Patrick Tedrow, Charlie Tedrow, and Douglas Jay Tedrow.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (phone: 724-499-5181), where the funeral was held directly after, with Evangelist Steve Stevens officiating. Burial followed at Centennial Cemetery.
