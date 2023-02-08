Randy A. Fike, 56, of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Aurora Bay Care Medical Center, Greene Bay, Wis., due to cardiac complications.
He was born August 14, 1966, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Jack A. Fike and the late Irene Clayton Hopkins.
Randy graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1984.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until his discharge in 1986.
On February 23, 2001, Randy married Brenda Lee Jacobs, who survives.
He loved traveling the United States while team trucking with his wife, Brenda. He was an avid Steelers football fan, a Penguins hockey and NASCAR fan.
Surviving are a stepson, Brian (Jennifer) McLeod; two stepdaughters, Keona McLeod and Salina (Javier) Toms; 17 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; stepmother, Sue Fike of Waynesburg; brothers, Robert A. Fike of Waynesburg and Ronald A. (Brenda) Fike of Fredericksburg, Va.; a half-sister, Tammy Hopkins of Farmington; mother-in-law, Ruby Jacobs; in-laws, Kathy (Mike) Franklin and Scott Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a brother, Richard A. Fike; his father-in-law, Keith Jacobs; and his mother-in-law, Donna (Alward) Jacobs.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Sturgeon Bay, Wis.
Arrangements are being made by Huehns Funeral Home Inc., and Door County Crematory LLC., of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.
