Randy James Pyle, 60, of Marianna, and formerly of Greene County died August 6, 2020 in Washington Hospital.
Mr. Pyle was born on December 24, 1959, the son of the late John "Big John" and Elizabeth Kobasik Pyles.
He is survived by his mom, Sharon Pyles, of Marianna; sisters Debra Tharp, of Waynesburg, Debra Hager, of California, Michele Pyle (Jet Tharp), of Jefferson; brothers, Terry Pyle (Patty), of Waynesburg, Gary Pyle, of South Carolina, Thomas Holmes (Beverly), of Washington, Allen Hager, of West Virginia, Michael Pyle (Shelly), of Avella, and John (J.D.) Pyle, of Marianna; a brother-in-law, Jan Tharp; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pyle was a self-employed gardener and operated green houses. He enjoyed fishing in Ten mile creek.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Ave., Carmichaels, PA, 15320, 724-966-5100 Masks and social distancing are required due to Covid-19 restrictions.
