Wednesday, January 11, 2023 5:06 AM
Reed "Ike" Learthur Bamberger, 80, of Graysville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Southmont Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.
He was born February 9, 1942, in Nineveh, a son of the late Reed Frank and Goldie Azel Clutter Bamberger.
Ike was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1960. Ike attended the Beulah Baptist Church.
He was formerly employed with Greene County Farm Bureau Co-Op, Agway, Waynesburg, and the chief operator with Carnegie Natural Gas for 28 years until he retired in 1996. Ike was also the owner/operator of the family farm his whole life.
He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
Ike was an avid hunter. In 2009, he took a world trophy elk in Pennsylvania.
He is survived by two children, Barbara (Jeff) Lawry of Medina, Ohio and Jerrod (Jodi) Bamberger of Statesville, N.C.; companion of 28 years, Janet Marie Bruce of Graysville and her daughter, Lauren (Sean) Lottman of Portman, Ore.; six grandchildren, Jonathon Lawry, Brianna Lawry, Marissa Lawry, Jonah Bamberger, Joshua Bamberger, and Jenna Bamberger; two siblings, John W. "Bill" Bamberger of Washington, and Velma Jacobs of Graysville; and former wife, Kathryn Elaine Kerr-Ingram of Statesville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gene Jacobs.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (phone: 724-499-5181), where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 12, with Pastor Gary Crawford officiating. Burial followed at Prosperity Cemetery, Morris Township, with military honors conducted by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation at www.nps.gov or 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
