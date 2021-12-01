Rhonda Renee Williams, formerly of Waynesburg, departed this earthly life on Saturday, November 20, 2021, after battling a brief illness. Rhonda was a born August 10, 1963, to Sonny Huff and Patricia Cooper.
She was a 1982 graduate of West Greene High School.
She married her first husband Gerald Brown on August 16, 1980. She later married Ross Williams on March 11, 1989.
She followed her passion of taking care of elderly and the frail. She received her official Certified Nursing Assistant diploma in 1996. She held a special place in her heart caring for those who needed extra love, compassion and patience.
She was a member of Highest Praise Tabernacle Church.
Rhonda enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and her dog "Mama Bear". Her favorite past time was a hot cup of coffee and worshipping her Lord. She had a love for art and bringing joy to others through her work.
Surviving are her three children, Victoria Williams, Chrystal McCollough (Mark), and Lisa Jo Featherston (Rick); granddaughters Destiny Phillips, Keyerah McCollough, Ariyanna Rhodes, Gracelyn Kidd, and Emily Featherston. Also surviving is a brother, Kevin Huff (Samanatha).
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held in Waynesburg, at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greene County Humane Society in her honor.
