Richard Allen Brown

Richard Allen "Rick" Brown, 74, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, in his home. He was a son of the late Edgar John Brown and Margaret Shultz Brown.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Brown McClure; and his brother, Edgar John Brown Jr.
Rick lived in Waynesburg nearly all his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army. Rick worked in the Central Greene school district until his retirement.
He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, and devoted much of his life to coaching youth athletics such as football, wrestling, baseball and softball, including founding his beloved Thunder Fastpitch softball. He was an inspirational coach and has impacted thousands of lives in Greene County and beyond.
In addition to coaching "The Thunder", he was highly interested and involved in the lives of his nieces and nephews. Rick always had an air of mystery around the deeds and causes he served. He would not want those printed in the paper. He WOULD want you to go out and do the same, -selfless service to those around you, as quietly as possible.
He is survived by his sister, Sue Brown Reiter of Muskegon, Mich.; brother George "Newt" Brown (Priscilla) of Waynesburg; and sister Bonnie Lynn Brown Policz of Columbus, Ohio; as well as 37 nieces and nephews.
At the request of the deceased and because of COVID restrictions, there will be no public visitation or services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Fastpitch (Slammerz) Softball Organization, 709 3rd Avenue, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Private burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.
