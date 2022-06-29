Richard Earl "Ick" Hamilton, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Washington Hospital.
Born November 23, 1945 in Waynesburg, a son to the late Richard Eugene and Lydia Kathleen Tustin Hamilton.
Ick married his wife of 40 years, Sonja L. Hamilton, on March 12, 1965. She passed away in August of 2005 after a battle with Leukemia.
Ick was a 1963 graduate of West Greene High School and attended West Virginia University. He was a lifetime resident of Greene county.
Ick was a member of the former Rogersville Christian Church, now known as the Place of Grace where he remained a trustee. He belonged to the UMWA Local 2300, was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge 461 and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Ick worked at the Rush Funeral Home when it was owned by Bob Lantz, driving the ambulance for the funeral home, was employed by RG Johnson, and went on to retire from Cumberland Mine as a hoist operator in 2007.
He enjoyed hunting, archery, NASCAR and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Ick loved playing solitaire on the computer and taking pictures.
Ick is survived by his daughters: Robin Hamilton of Waynesburg, Shelly A. (Tim Horr) of Holbrook and Vicki (Will) Wilson of Graysville; five grandchildren: Joshua (Shirley) Cook, of Holbrook; Zachary Amos and Caleb (Danielle Berdeja) Wilson, both of Washington; Jacob (Britney) Wilson, of Blacksville, W.Va.; Dylan Wilson, of Graysville; two great-grandchildren, Ivie and Gabriel Cook; and cousin, Linda (Buck) Messich, of whom he thought of as a sister.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ick is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Abigail Rachelle Amos; grandson, Wesley Ryan Amos; and great-grandson, Lane Thomas Wilson.
Friends and family were received on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; Telephone 724-499-5181.
A funeral service was held on Monday, June 27, 2022 in the funeral home, with Pastor Jimmy Jarvis officiating. Burial followed at Braddock Cemetery, Graysville, PA 15337.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to West Greene Athletics, at 1367 Hargus Creek Rd., Waynesburg, PA 15370 or The Ronald McDonald House, at 841 Country Club Dr., Morgantown, WV 26505.
Please view and sign the online Tribute Wall at kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.