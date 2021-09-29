Waynesburg
Richard "Rick" Eugene Black, 75, of Waynesburg passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg. Mr. Black donated his body to the West Virginia University Gift Registry.
He was born April 21, 1946 in Pittsburgh. A son of the late Merle and Edith Gower Black.
After graduating from Waynesburg High School he enlisted in the US Navy in 1964. He served on the USS Southerland from 1964 to 1968 having served during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Black was a salesman, distributing machinery to coal mines and business. Rick was a member of the Oakview United Methodist Church, the V.F.W. Post #4793, Waynesburg Lions Club, and the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461.
He was a faithful bell ringer for the Salvation Army, a Little League coach and a community and Veterans advocate. His love for our country and dedication to the county and Veterans was admirable and contagious.
Mr. Black spearheaded the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Project, which started the Greene County Salute to Veterans Committee that continued with the Greene County Veterans Memorial Park. Along with the Greene County Veterans Council, Mr. Black helped organize the Korean Traveling Memorial. He also collaborated with local school districts for Veterans Day Programs to assist in teaching and inspiring children.
Mr. Black is survived by 1 son, Brett (Kris) Staggers of Waynesburg; and 1 daughter, Stacey (Jeffrey) Marshall of Waynesburg; 4 grandchildren, Gabby Stewart, Garrett Staggers, Anna Staggers, and Ian Courtwright; 2 sisters, Barbara (John) Solensky of Bridgeville, and Judith (Joseph) Cook of Waynesburg; and 1 Sister-In-Law, Mona Black of Washington; along with 1 niece; and several nephews who loved him.
Deceased in addition to his parents is a Brother, Charles R. Black, Sr.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to several staff at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Anova Hospice, and especially Amanda Wunder.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Waynesburg V.F.W. Post #4793 445 East Lincoln Street, Waynesburg, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, with Reagan Fike-Rager, MDIV officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded at 2 p.m.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director have been entrusted with his arrangements.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.comtonfh.com.
