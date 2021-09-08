Richard Gabler, 89, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.
He was born September 10, 1931, a son of William E. Gabler and Eva Marie Dillinger Gabler.
Richard retired from the Southeastern Greene School District.
He is survived by two nephews, Robert Gabler of Morgantown, W.Va., and George Gabler of Fletcher, N.C.; and niece, Carolyn Edwards of Masontown.
He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Kavolic Gabler of Bobtown; two brothers, William E. Gabler and Ernest Gabler; three sisters, Edith Ganoe, Avie May and Jessie Gabler.
Services were private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.