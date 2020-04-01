Formerly of Greensboro
Richard H. Robbins, 82, of Keedysville, Md., formerly of Greensboro, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Sterling Care at South Mountain, Boonsboro, Md.
He was born November 8, 1937, in Point Marion to the late William Herbert and Doris Rebecca Stevenson Robbins.
He was a 1955 graduate of Point Marion High School in Point Marion.
Richard was a coal miner retiring after 30 years in Greene County.
He was of the Protestant faith.
He was a member of United Mine Workers of America Local #2300 and also a member of Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith A. "Judy" Robbins; son Duane R. Robbins of Greensboro; daughter Kathy L. Summerlin and her husband, Robert of Mt. Airy, Md.; three grandchildren; sisters Marilyn Rodgers and Wella Blout; brother Thomas Robbins.
He was predeceased by a son, William K. Robbins.
A private burial will be held at Monongahela Hill Cemetery in Greensboro.
The family requests the omission of flowers. Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Disease, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.osbornefuneralhome.net.
