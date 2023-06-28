Richard J. Pekar Sr., 72, of Dilliner, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington, Pa.
Richard J. Pekar Sr., 72, of Dilliner, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington, Pa.
He was born in Waynesburg, a son of the late John J. and Mary J. Minor Pekar. Rich was a 1969 graduate of Mapletown High School and resided in Monongahela Township most of his life.
He served in the U. S. Army as a military policeman in Rochester, N. Y. during the Vietnam Era. Rich first worked at the Shannopin Coal Mine in Bobtown before beginning to work at the Emerald Mine in 2006 until his retirement as belt foreman. He was instrumental in developing the Bobtown Bulldogs youth football program and also coached junior high and varsity football.
Rich was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Elk County. Most especially, he cherished his time with his grandchildren and was faithful in attending their sporting activities.
On March 24, 1973, he married Brenda A. Basiorka, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Richard J. Pekar, Jr. (Allison) of Dilliner; two daughters, Raquel A. Evans (Gary) of Dilliner and Amanda "Mandy" Washington (Bryan) of Morgantown, W. Va.; five grandchildren, Brody J. Evans, Brock J. Evans, Riley N. Pekar, Bryson R. Washington and Mya B. Washington; two brothers, John David Pekar (Jill) of Dilliner and Michael A. Pekar (Rita) of Amherst, Va.; a brother-in-law, Dennis J. Basiorka (Mary Jane) of Carmichaels; two sisters-in-law, Loretta G. Johnson of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Loretta Basiorka of Munster, Ind. and several nieces and nephews. Deceased are two grandchildren, Gage A. Evans and Avery B. Pekar and two brothers-in-law, John Johnson and James M. Basiorka, Jr.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, Carmichaels with the Rev. James A. Farnan as celebrant. Interment will follow at Monongahela Hill Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
