Richard Louis Trumka, 72, died Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Rich, born July 24, 1949, in Nemacolin, was a beloved son, father, grandfather, husband, friend, colleague and leader. As the president of the AFL-CIO, Rich approached each day with a fierce passion to fight for others. When taking respite, he could be found in the great outdoors hunting, fishing, or camping with his family or with fellow members of the Union Sportsman Alliance. Rich helped usher a new generation of leaders through his service on the boards of the National Labor College, The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center, and The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and many other groups. He also sat on the boards of the Economic Policy Institute and the Housing Investment Trust, and served as president emeritus of the United Mine Workers.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eola Bertugli Trumka; his nephew, Bryan Szallar; great-nephew Bronson Szallar; his in-laws, John and Katherine Vidovich; and brothers-in-law John Vidovich and David Vidovich.
Rich is survived by his wife, Barbara; son and daughter-in-law Rich Trumka Jr. (Jessica) of Olney, Md.; sister and brother-in-law Francis Szallar (Alex) of McKees Rocks; brother-in-law Daniel Vidovich of Gates; his sisters-in-law, Nella and Nancy; his three grandchildren, Trey and Taylor Trumka, and Ki Vidovich; and left to treasure his memory are his nieces and nephews, and his many other cousins.
Friends and family were received Tuesday,Auagust 10 and Wednesday, August 11, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
Mr. Trumka will lie in repose from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at the AFL-CIO Headquarters in Washington, DC, 815 16th Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20006. In the following weeks, a larger memorial service (details to be announced) will be held in the Washington, DC area. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed at all events.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Penn State's Scholarship Fund, which was started in Richard's memory. The memo should reference: "Trumka Family Trustee Scholarship / SCBTK". The donation can be mailed to: Penn State Donor and Member Services, 2583 Gateway Drive, Suite 130, Bristol Place One, State College, PA 16801.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
