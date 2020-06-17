Clarksville
(Sandy Plains)
Richard M. Furman, 84, of Clarksville (Sandy Plains), passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July, 14, 1935, in Lemont Furnace, a son of the late Alois and Mary O'Connor Furman.
Mr. Furman was a 1953 graduate of Bethlehem Joint High School. He received a degree in mining engineering from Penn State University in 1974.
An underground coal miner, Rich worked as a maintenance foreman in mines owned by Republic Steel, the Gateway Coal Company and several others. He retired in1990.
His hobbies and interests included archery, fishing, hunting, gardening and reading Westerns, especially those written by Louis L'Amour.
A Catholic by faith, Rich enjoyed attending several area churches of his faith.
On August 4, 1956, he married Ocie Loretta Gilmer Furman. She passed away August 16, 2001.
Surviving are two daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Furman of Brownsville and Katherine Kasula (Mike) of Marianna; four grandchildren, Tara Rebar (Thomas), Gina Jenkins (Robert), David Corazzi (Cassie) and Michael Kasula (Lauren); eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Rebecca Kuhns (Elbert) of Clarksville; one brother, Robert Furman (Rosalie) of South Park; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where prayers will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Katharine Drexel (Richeyville Campus), 2 Church Street, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas as celebrant. Burial will follow in Greene County Memorial Park Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
