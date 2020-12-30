Richard Raymond Shaw, 76, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born May 19, 1944, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Edward Clarence and Dora Vanmeter Shaw.
Richard was a Greene County resident since 1999 when he moved from North Carolina. He was a member of the Beulah Baptist Church in Nineveh, where he was on the Board of Trustees. Richard was formerly employed with Bill Funk Farm and Bamberger Farms as a Laborer. He also worked at the Stock Sale. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by two children, Richard Shaw, Jr. and Christopher Shaw, both of Ohio; two siblings, Edward (Dee) Shaw, Jr., of Brockton, N.Y. and Dorothy Anderson, of Waynesburg.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Frances McMasters and Lorena Anderson; two half-brothers, Clarence and Ernest Shaw; one half-sister, Margaret Swan.
A graveside service will be held at Hopewell Cemetery on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12 p.m.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.