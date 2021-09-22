Richard S. "Dick" Bortz, 78, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born February 12, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late George H. Bortz Jr. and Marian Shaffer Bortz.
Dick graduated from Uniontown High School and also graduated from West Virginia University in 1965 with a degree in industrial management.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a 2nd Lieutenant, in the 25th Infantry Division, Wolfhounds from 1968 to 1969. He was awarded two bronze stars for valor and eight air medal rewards, plus others.
Dick owned and operated, with his son Richie, Bortz Chevrolet in Waynesburg for 52 years.
He was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church, Waynesburg, where he also attended a men's Bible study for the last 20 plus years. This group of men was near and dear to his heart. He also attended Woodland Community Church in Bradenton, Fla., where he and Kathie enjoyed their winters.
Dick was also a member of several social clubs, including the Moose Lodge, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the former Elks Lodge and the Lions Club.
On April 29, 1967, he married Kathie Crouse, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter and her husband, Debra (Don) Shelestak of Waynesburg; and a son and his wife, Richard (Tara) Bortz Jr. of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Jonathon Bortz, Austin and Jordan Shelestak, and Richard and Brynn Bortz; two brothers, George H. (Debra) Bortz III of Uniontown and Paul H. (Vickie) Bortz of Boyton Beach, Fla.; a sister, Jane (Gary) Johnson of Uniontown; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, in First Presbyterian Church, 169 W. College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. William Sukolsky officiating. Interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Veterans Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behfh.com.
