Rick L. Krajnak, 56, of Greensboro, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, following a brief illness. He was born October 29, 1964, in Franklin Township, a son of the late Kenneth Lynn Krajnak and Jeanie Morris Bosley of Greensboro, who survives.
Rick was a graduate of Mapletown High School and had resided in Greensboro and the surrounding area most of his life. He worked for NexGen Industrial Services in Rices Landing.
Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting bows and just being outdoors in the woods. He also liked woodworking projects and trying to find the elusive "Bigfoot." Rick loved spending time with his family and friends but most cherished the time with his grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his fiancee, Victoria Thomas of Sang Run, Md.; a daughter, Shana Hutchinson (Greg) of Waynesburg; a son, Paxton Krajnak (Jade) of Carmichaels; four grandchildren, Aubrey, Mia, Kennedy and Jacob; two brothers, Randy Krajnak (Carla) of Carmichaels and Frankie Bosley of Greensboro; nieces and nephews Brittni Krajnak, Karson Bennett and Kayvin Roadheaver.
Deceased is his stepfather, Frank Bosley.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of services, Wednesday, March 3, in YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, with the Revs. H. David McElroy and Tim Tanner co-officiating. Interment was private.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Amedisys Hospice, 2181 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
