Rita K. Morris Martin, 56, of Ruff Creek, died at 6:25 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, in her home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Sunday, January 16, 1966, in Washington, a daughter of the late Hiram Lloyd Morris and Ethel Elaine Good Morris.
Rita enjoyed farming, taking care of the animals and crafts. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She worked for 25 years as a nurse for Dr. Clements in Washington.
She is survived by her husband, David Martin, whom she married March 5, 1994.
Also surviving are one sister, Faye (Bill) VanDevender of Garards Fort; two brothers, Rick (Shiella) Morris of Ruff Creek, and Todd (Beth) Morris of Harrisburg; nieces and nephews, Susan (Bryan) Russell, Kelley Morris, Samantha (Tyler) Shorter, Benjamin Morris, Kay Morris, Sara Morris, Elena McKenna, Mason McKenna; and her best friend, Karen Turner.
Deceased is one sister, Rose Lee Morris, who died in infancy.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 18, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, with Pastor Bradley J. Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
