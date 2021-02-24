Robert Carl Deems, 74, of Mather, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Washington Hospital.
Mr. Deems was born January 14, 1947, in Washington County, a son of the late Lawrence and Sarah Ruse Deems.
On February 14, 1998, Robert married Clara Hetrick Deems, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Michele Harshman and husband David of Mather; two sons, Fred Hamm of Clarksville and Donnie Miller of Latrobe; three grandsons, Michael Myers of Mather, Joshua Harshman of Carmichaels and David Harshman of Mather; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Adele Savage in Ohio.
Robert was a devout Jehovah's Witness and was a member of the Carmichaels Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served his state as a correction officer in the prison system. He earned the rank of Lieutenant with over 25 years of service. Robert retired from SCI Greene.
He enjoyed Pirates baseball and golfing.
Services are private under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
