Claysville
Robert D. Cumer, 77, of Claysville, died at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Washington Health System, Washington, after battling a cancer related illness for the past two years.
He was born April 22, 1943, in Chartiers Township, a son of the late David Phillip and Minnie Louise Steinheiser Cumer, and was a 1961 graduate of Chartiers High School.
Mr. Cumer was an active member of Claysville United Presbyterian Church, where he had served as a trustee for the past several years. He enjoyed volunteering for many church mission trips, where he shared his skill and knowledge as a "jack-of-all-trades" to the old and young.
He was a member of the Hunt-Kennedy American Legion Post 639 in Claysville.
Mr. Cumer was a Vietnam War veteran, where he served as a Specialist 4th Class with the 864th Engineer Battalion from 1964-1966, earning the U.S. Army Marksman (Rifle) Badge, Vietnam Service and National Defense Service Medals.
He was employed as an equipment operator for several years with the Operating Engineers Local 66, William H. Martin and the former Petro Clean Company in Carnegie, and was last employed by Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington as head of maintenance, and continued his handyman trade as long as his health permitted.
Mr. Cumer coached girls softball for several years, and enjoyed following his grandchildren and the area young children in their sporting activities.
On September 7, 1969, he married Cheryl Gashel, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, David (Tabby) Cumer of West Alexander; and a daughter, Amy Sibert of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Nathan and Megan Cumer, Jordan and Taylor Sibert; two brothers, Howard (Linda) Cumer and John Cumer; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are three brothers, George (Poke), Chuck and David (Sonny) Cumer.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in Claysville UP Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, with the Rev. Jerome and the Rev. Page Creach co-officiating. Interment will follow in Claysville Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army and the Claysville American Legion Post 639.
Arrangements are under the direction of KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., Rogersville. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Claysville UP Church, P.O. Box 496, Claysville, PA 15323.
Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a mask during visitation and funeral services.
