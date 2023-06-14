Robert "Bob" Daniel Arameish, 83, of Crucible, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Waynesburg.
He was born July 20, 1939, in Waynesburg, the only child of the late Stephen and Margaret Shefcheck Arameish.
Early in life he served as a corporal in the United States Marines Corps and received an associate degree from the Northern Virginia Community College.
He worked for many years as a policman for the Cumberland Township Police Department and the Carmichaels Borough Police Department as its police chief.
After leaving those jobs he became a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Burke, Va. and retired in 1995. After retirement he worked for many years at the Barrier Free Stairlifts in Pleasant Hills.
Robert married Janice Sauers Arameish July 28, 1960. They had three children, a daughter, Christine D. Wicker who passed away in 2002; a son, Michael V. Arameish of Wheeling, W.Va.; and a daughter, Jennifer E. Arameish of Orange, Va.; two grandchildren, Jessica E. Martin of Dale City, Va. and Phillip A. Wicker of Lee's Summit, Mo.; and three great- grandchildren, Aaleah Martin, Isabella Torrice, Nikolas Martin; and a son-in-law, Bill Wicker of Fredericksburg, Va.
He will be laid to rest in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral viewing or service.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100), Paul M. Lesako, owner / supervisor.
