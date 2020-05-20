Sycamore
Robert Daniel Thompson, 83, of Sycamore, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.
He was born August 27, 1936, in Sycamore, a son of the late James Leslie Thompson and Virginia Lee Toland Thompson.
Robert retired from the Donley Brick Co. in Washington.
He enjoyed playing the guitar and hunting. Robert was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.
Surviving are two brothers, John F. Thompson of Sycamore and Jim Thompson of Scenery Hill; two sisters, Bertha Kinney of Waynesburg and Sarah Keefer of West Alexander; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a sister, Irma Henry; and five brothers, Ralph Thompson, Woodrow Thompson, James Miller Thompson, Thomas Eugene "Squirt" Thompson and Samuel Jesse Thompson.
Private family services are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.
Interment will be in Braddock Cemetery, Graysville. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.