Robert E. Escott, 86, of Waynesburg, died at 9 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg.
He was born Saturday, March 2, 1935, in Ramey, a son of the late Casper Escott and Anna Sophia Johnson Escott.
Mr. Escott was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Waynesburg where he was a member of the Harmony Sunday school class. Bob was a veteran having served with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a former member of the Waynesburg Elks Lodge #757 and the James Farrell American Legion Post #330, both of Waynesburg. Bob was also a member of the American Legion post in Hundred, W.Va. He was a member of the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge #153 Free & Accepted Masons and the Fraternal Order of Police. Bob worked as a Pennsylvania State Police Officer from September 1964 to April 1990 as a trooper.
His wife, Donna R. Johnston Escott, whom he married January 3, 1957, died April 3, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Tamie (Steve) Kiger of Waynesburg and Wendy (Tom) Bloom of Morgantown, W.Va.; one son, Robert B. (Kathy) Escott of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Megan (Mitchell) Ring, Michael Bloom and Lindsey Bloom and her husband Will; two step-grandchildren, Alan Yanak and Shana Yanak; two great-grandchildren, Emerson Matthew Ring and Ryleigh Ring; four step-great-grandchildren, Cooper Yanak, Brielle Yanak, Baily Gatrell and Kinsley Gatrell; one sister, Jackie Albright of Altoona; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Janice Majewsky; one brother, Richard Escott; one grandson, Matthew Deter.
Bob's family would like to thank the Rolling Meadows staff for the loving care that was extended to their father.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Private entombment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
