Robert "Bobby" Eugene Crouse, 92, of Rogersville, entered Heaven Saturday, August 12, 2023, surrounded by loving family and friends, in the comfort of his home where he was born and raised.
Thursday, August 17, 2023 8:24 AM
Robert "Bobby" Eugene Crouse, 92, of Rogersville, entered Heaven Saturday, August 12, 2023, surrounded by loving family and friends, in the comfort of his home where he was born and raised.
Bobby was born April 18, 1931, in Rogersville, a son of the late Walter F. and Clairinda Whyte Crouse.
Bobby graduated from Center Township High School in 1949. He was a member of the Rogersville Christian Church Place of Grace.
Bobby was a veteran and served in the Korean War.
He married Virginia Lee Renner August 31, 1951, and they were happily married for 63 years until her passing October 28, 2014.
He was employed by the Pennsylvania State Police as a communications officer for 17 years until his retirement in 1993.
Prior to his work with the Pennsylvania State Police Department, Bobby was an owner, operator, and over-the-road trucker for many years. As a young man he worked as a logger for W.A. Wilson Stave Mill.
He was a 25-year member of Center Township Fire and Rescue Department, serving as fire chief from 1978 to 1984. He was instrumental in the founding of Company 91, Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department. He delivered the cement blocks for the first truck bay extension and assisted other local volunteers during construction. After retiring, he delivered mine parts for Ben's Courier Service until he was 78 years old.
Bobby and Virginia traveled to Tennessee quite often, with their camper in tow. Bobby was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He had a passion for tractor restoration and a deep appreciation for gospel music.
At the time of Bobby's passing, he was under the direct care of Masontown Amedisys Hospice, who took very good care of him.
He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Crouse of Rogersville; five granddaughters, Shannon Morgan of Pittsburgh, Madison Morgan of Fort Worth, Texas, Shelby Morgan, Alexis Morgan and Bethany Morgan of Waynesburg; and one great- grandchild, Amari McDaniel of Fort Worth. His kind, loving, and gentle nature will be sorely missed by neighbors, close friends, and extended family. He leaves behind his beloved four-legged companion, Chubby.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Donald Crouse and Clara Lee King.
Friends and family were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, August 16, in the Rogersville Christian Church Place of Grace, 3226 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, with Pastor Jimmy Jarvis officiating the service. Burial followed at Rosemont Cemetery, where full military honors were conducted by the United States Army and the Jefferson American Legion Post #954.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choosing.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.