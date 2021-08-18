Robert Gregory Phillips

Robert "Robb" Gregory Phillips, 48, of Waynesburg, died at 6:10 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Friday, April 13, 1973, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of Anna Brumley Conner of Waynesburg and the late Robert Edward Phillips Sr.
Mr. Phillips was affiliated with the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg. He served six years with the United States Air Force Reserves and was a life member of the National Rifle Assocation. He was a gun advocate and loved teaching and shooting with his family. He worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Waynesburg as an equipment operator, primarily driving a snow plow.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Christina Walkos Phillips.
Also surviving are one daughter, Allison Phillips, at home; four sons, Aaron (Brianna) Phillips, of Magnolia, Del., Joseph Phillips, Jacob Phillips and Walker Phillips, all at home; two grandchildren, Jayce and Johnathan; one brother, Michael Ryan Phillips of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his father, is his stepfather, John Ross Conner
Friends were received Monday, August 16, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted Tuesday, August 17, with Rev. Dr. Edward Peirce officiating. Burial was in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Waynesburg. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
