Robert Kenneth Morris

Robert "Bob" Kenneth Morris passed away peacefully Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in Punta Gorda, Fla. Bob was born December 14, 1938, to the late Kenneth and Ruth Morris of Waynesburg. He was one of nine children who grew up humbly on the Morris Farm, where he lived most of his life.
Bob was definitely one-of-a-kind. He always enjoyed the simple, country life, and taking care of his mom and dad who lived in the homestead up the road. Being born during the Depression era definitely shaped Bob's personality and resulted in a lifetime of frugality, wearing tattered clothes on purpose, and drinking only the cheapest beer. A man of mystery (even to his wife and children), he was at times a solemn man of few words, or, the hilarious jokester. To the end, he held us all on the edge of our seat wondering whether he was being serious, or just "acting a fool." Throughout it all, however, he was a good man, a hard worker, and he loved his family dearly.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School. After graduating, Bob learned everything there was to know about operating heavy construction equipment and excavation from his brother, George A. Morris, "The Dirt King."
Bob was an excavating engineer for various companies including Atlas and Ryan Construction. Bob followed in his dad's footsteps in local government when he served a term as Franklin Township supervisor. Ultimately, Bob owned and operated his own company, Robert Morris Construction, for many years. In addition to construction, Bob continued to be a farmer on the side, putting up hay and taking care of his prized Charolais cattle.
Bob met the love of his life, Carolyn Knight Morris, at a square dance, where Bob wooed Carolyn with his dance moves. They were married in 1964 and continued to grace the dance floor for over 58 years.
Bob and Carolyn moved to Florida in 2010 and became residents there. They have two children, Milton Ross (Michele) Morris and Carrie Ann Morris; and five grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) Morris, Brooke Morris, Cullen Morris, Lindsay Duffield, and Austin Duffield.
Also surviving are four sisters, JoAnn Taylor, Martha Peirce Todorov, Virginia McNeely, and Brenda Ninnemann.
Deceased are four siblings, June Sloan, George Morris, James Morris, and Nancy Harry.
Bob served his country in the National Guard for nine years, was a member of the Oakview United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge, and a member of the American Legion and Florida Elks Club.
Bob will ultimately be laid to rest in the Morris Cemetery alongside his parents. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Bob's family respectfully requests any donations in his memory be made to your local hospice.
