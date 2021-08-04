Robert Leroy Swestyn, 80, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away in Jacksonville, Fla., June 26, 2021. He was born in Carmichaels, September 7, 1940, the eldest of three children to the late Andrew Sr. and Garnet Hopton Swestyn.
Bob graduated from Cumberland Township High School in 1958. He was a 1963 electrical engineering graduate of Grove City College. Bob was employed for 20 years by ITE Imperial Corporation and Gould, Brown, Boveri Corporation, Greensburg. He was known among his peers as one of the finest electrical engineers, being very precise and dedicated to his work. When the company moved south, Bob returned to school and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics with certificate to teach from California University, California, Pa. He was an engineer and mathematics teacher for the Western Area Vocational Technical School for 10 years.
Bob was a lifetime and faithful member of the St. Hugh, now St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels. He served as an altar boy, then later as an usher for many years. He was a member of the Holy Name Society. Bob was a Fourth Degree Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus serving as financial secretary for many years in Carmichaels.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Carmichaels and Waynesburg, as well as belonging to the VFW, NRA, and PSEAR. He was called upon many times to play taps for veterans' graveside services. He played for several years on a team for the Greene County Dart Ball League and he was avid at shooting pool. Bob enjoyed his time spent with his buddies at Serb's Red Star Inn, Carmichaels. His legacy lives on in the many photographs and videos that he enjoyed taking as the family historian.
Bob is survived by his sister, Alma Jean (Joseph) Simon, Carmichaels; and his brother, Andy Jr. (Rev. Lois) Swestyn, St. Augustine, Fla. He was Uncle Bob to Kimberly Simon-Pratt and Joe Simon of Carmichaels, Thad (Michelle) Swestyn and Andrea (Ryan) Cirota of St. Augustine, Fla. He was Great Uncle Bob to Hillary and Cayleigh Pratt, Alayna Simon, Emily, Mia, Andrew and Eli Swestyn and Ryanna Cirota. He is survived by his aunts, Lil Zemba, Chardon, Ohio and Mary Hopton, Carmichaels; plus several cousins.
The family will welcome friends and family members from 10 to 11:30 a.m. August 11, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels PA 15320. A brief service will be held in the funeral home followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Hugh Church in Carmichaels at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to Grove City College, 100 Campus Drive, Grove City, PA 16127 or Heartland Hospice Care, 8130 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 201, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
