Robert M. Berish Sr. passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor, with his family by his side. He was born February 2, 1928, in Masontown, a son of Martin J. and Mary Ellen Blaho Berish.
He was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Betty Connor Berish; his son, William J. Berish Sr.; and his only brother, James S. Berish Sr.
Bob was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish (All Saints) and served in many capacities over the years.
He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and then went on to graduate from George Washington University.
He began his career in the insurance and real estate business with his father and later created Berish Agency Inc., where he was president. Bob was proud of the family business and that all four of his sons were active in the business. Bob was a well-respected real estate appraiser having done work for the VA, many banks, attorneys and govenrnment agencies throughout Fayette and Greene counties. He taught both real estate and appraisal classes at Penn State, Fayette.
Bob loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Whenever he did an appraisal in the moutains or near a stream his fishing pole and boots were with him. In the late '60s, he and several of his friends went together to form Camp Dum Dum, a hunting and fishing camp in McKean County, of which he was the last surviving member of the original group.
He was the scout master for the local Boy Scout Club back in the day taking young men camping at Camp Conestoga and other places. Bob belonged to many organizations including the Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow), Knights of Columbus and the American Legion, Professional Insurance Agents, and National Association of Realtors to name a few. He sat on the boards of the Connellsville Airport Authority as well as County Zoning and Hearing Board. Bob was one of the first in the area to obtain the Certified Insurance Counselor designation (CIC) and made continuing education an important part of his business.
Bob is survived by his children, Robert M. Berish Jr., Dave (Vicki), Mary Ellen Bauer (Fred) and Sam (Linda) Berish; and his daughter-in-law, Karen Berish. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason (Kristen) and their children, Benjamin and Jonathan, William J. Berish Jr. (Misty) and Liam, Valerie L. Long (Christian) and their children, Davey and Lucas; Katie Berish (Will) Anna G. Berish, Martin Berish, Samantha and Rish Bauer.
The family would like to thank Regina, Ashley an the entire staff of Mt. Macrina for making Bob comfortable in his final weeks.
Friends were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown. A Mass followed at 10 a.m. in St. Franscis of Assisi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish or a charity of one's choice.
Interment followed in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.