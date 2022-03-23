Robert N. Watson

Robert N. "Robby" Watson, 59, of Hortense, Ga., and formerly of Mapletown, Greene County, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 2, 2021, in Savannah, Ga..
He was born May 29, 1962, a son of the late Robert L. "UB" and Virginia F. Peacock Watson.
Robby grew up attending the Mapletown United Methodist Church, attended Mapletown High School and Ohio Technical Institute, in Columbus.
He worked for Mon View Park in Greensboro, Seven Springs as a snow making machine operator, the U. S. Army Corp of Engineers at Kinzua Dam in Pennsylvania, and as a certified Ford mechanic at the former Point Marion Ford.
Robby worked for over 30 years for several river boat towing companies, beginning as a deck hand and eventually becoming a pilot. He spent his past 15 years as a pilot for Marathon Oil, mostly on the Mississippi River.
Robby enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, music, especially southern rock, playing guitar, playing pool, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, kayaking, gardening, cooking, canning and most especially, spending time with family and friends.
Robby never knew a stranger, just friends that he had not yet met.
On August 17, 2020, Robby married Lorrie Vernon, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Gregory R. Watson of Bridgeport, Ohio; step-children, Derek Phillips and Chasity Halbert (Brian), all of Hortense; step-grandchildren, Austin Halbert and Hunter Halbert, both of Hortense; brothers, Ken Watson (Stacey) and their daughter, Sidney Faye Watson, of Washington, and Lee Watson of Mapletown; aunts and uncles, Jo Ann Peacock Mullis, Kennith Peacock (Wanda) and Linda Peacock, all of Alma, Ga., Betty Mae Waggett of Carmichaels, Jean Marie Keener (Jack) of Mapletown, Carole Lee McClure of Mount Morris, Dolores Watson of Carmichaels and many cousins.
Robby was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Letha Areford Vernon; grandparents, Robert F. and Mabel M. Tanner Watson, and Allowee Peacock-Murphy and George Murphy; and grandfather, Oden Peacock; uncles, Danny Peacock, Edwin Mullis, Leroy Waggett, William Watson and Charles McClure; cousins, Jack K. Waggett and William "Billy" Watson, Jr.; and a very special family friend, Judy Sweeney.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time to celebrate Robby's life from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home by the Rev. Dayton D. Mix.
All are invited to the ongoing celebration of Robby's life immediately after the memorial service at the former Catholic church in Greensboro, the current meeting place of the Mapletown United Methodist Church. There will be a meal provided by the Church and the sharing and telling of "Robby tales".
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robby's name to the Mapletown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 502, Greensboro, PA 15338, the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.