Robert Ray Hennen, 80, of Holbrook, died Friday, October 15, 2021, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born April 25, 1941, in Center Township, Greene County, a son of the late Stanley Hennen and Kathryn Main Hennen.
Bob was retired from Equitable Gas Company, where he had worked for 38 years. He had worked for the gas company from 1964 to 2002.
He was a past member of the New Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, and he also was a former employee of the Lantz Funeral Home in Rogersville.
He was a 1959 graduate of West Greene High School.
He was a member of the New Freeport Church of Christ and also the Mannington Church of Christ.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Knight Hennen, to whom he had been married for more than 60 years. The couple were married June 28, 1961.
Also surviving are one son and a daughter-in-law, Robert R. Hennen Jr. and his wife, Dana of Roanoke, Va.; one daughter and a son-in-law, Melody Kennedy and her husband, Randall of Holbrook; six grandchildren, Randy Kennedy, Ben Kennedy, Myranda Jo Kennedy, Daniel Kennedy, Paige Hennen and Morgan Hennen; an aunt, Alberta Main "Sis" of Waynesburg; and a sister, Connie Jarvis of Rogersville.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at the Sand Hill Cemetery at Ned.
At the request of the family, they are asking everyone that will be in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The Tennant Funeral Home in Hundred, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FARA.org.
