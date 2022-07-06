Robert "Bob" Ray Supler Sr., 84, of Washington, passed away the morning of Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
Born in Waynesburg on November 13, 1937, a son to the late Clifford and Leona Wellman Supler.
Robert was married to his first wife, Elfriede Giese Supler, until her passing. He remarried on October 4, 2015 to Estella Martin.
Robert was a 1955 graduate of Trinity High School. He lived in Laurel, Md. before moving back home in 2015.
Robert served in the U.S. Army for 25 years retiring in 1986. After retiring from the Army, Bob was employed as a Psychiatric Nurse by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for 13 years. He enjoyed attending Rolling Hills Chapel in Claysville and enjoyed traveling, singing, and watching FOX News.
In addition to his second wife, Robert is survived by grandchildren, Riley Supler of Baltimore, Md. and Ryan Supler of York; stepchildren: David (Beth) Martin of West Alexander, Dennis (Donna) Martin of Claysville, Jewel (John) Brown of Garland, Texas, Douglas (Sherri) Martin of West Alexander, Jill (Darrell) Briggs of Claysville and Tiffany (Matt) Arnold of Wheeling, W.Va.; brothers, Roy (Sis) Supler of Tenn., Carl Supler of Washington and Richard Supler of Waynesburg; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his first wife and parents, Robert is preceded in death by a son, Robert Ray Supler Jr.
Friends and family were received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Rolling Hills Chapel, 214 Timberlake Road, Claysville, PA 15323.
A funeral service was held in Rolling Hills Chapel at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 with Pastor Jill Briggs officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Maryland Veterans Cemetery, located in Crownsville, Md.
Please view and sign the Tribute Wall at www.kestersonfh.com
