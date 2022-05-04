Robert Reed Grogan Sr., of Waynesburg, passed Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was born July 23, 1929, in Sewickley, a son of Martin J. Grogan and Bessie Douglass.
He married Marian Hughes of Moon Township October 28, 1961, and they had 60 wonderful years together.
Bob was a veteran, who served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed bird watching (especially his hummingbirds), yard work, puttering in his shed, and traveling; he and his wife loved their many winters at Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marian; his son, Robert, Jr. of Waynesburg; daughter, Susan Golemboski (James) of Mt. Airy, Md.: and grandchildren, Adam and Sam Grogan, and Nikki and Dan Golemboski.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward and Donald Grogan; and sister, Betty Anderson of Pennsylvania.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Lanfer Simpson, was held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, in Fairall United Methodist Church in Waynesburg, where Bob was a member. Visitation took place at the church prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Fairall United Methodist Church, 583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, is entrusted with his arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.