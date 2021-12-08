Waynesburg
Robert V. Jenkins Sr., 64, of Waynesburg, went to be with his Lord Friday, December 3, 2021, in Evansville, Ind. He was born March 13, 1957, in Waynesburg, to the late Linda Jenkins and raised by Grandma and Pap Jenkins.
Bob attended and graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1975. He worked as a mechanic at Wade's Body Shop for 40+ years and was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Club.
He met his soul mate, Anne Dikun, and was able to spend 20+ years together before her passing.
Bob enjoyed spending time in nature fishing and hunting. He was known to hunt bear, deer, and squirrel. Bob liked spending hours working word search puzzles at the dining table. His pride and joy was a 2006 Harley Soft tail Standard. Bob loved taking it for long Sunday rides. Although he was not a member of a local church, Bob renewed his salvation in his Lord last week. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his spouse, Anne Dikun; mother; grandparents; and siblings, Tammy Kiger and Mary Kollar.
He is survived by his sons, Robert (Rachel) Jenkins Jr.; Todd (Christine) Snyder; grandchildren, Katlin Jenkins, Nicolas Snyder, Krissa Snyder; his great-granddaughter, Nora Jenkins; and siblings, Vic (Sara) Kiger and Ben Kiger.
HOLDER'S FUNERAL HOME is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Jenkins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Waynesburg.
The family would like to ask that you send pictures of Bob to Brandi@morrisfamilyservices.com for a video of remembrance.
