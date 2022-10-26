Robert W. Plavi Sr., 67, of Waynesburg, formerly of Nemacolin, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rolling Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg. He was born September 3, 1955, in Fort Belvoir, Va., a son of the late U. S. Army Air Corps Staff Sergeant Michael Plavi and Eva Augusta Wagner Plavi.
Mr. Plavi resided in Nemacolin most of his life, where he was a social member of the Greene County Citizen's Club.
He worked at the Nemacolin Mine until its closure and then worked for Kozlowski Construction as long as his health permitted.
Surviving are four sons, Robert W. Plavi, Jr. (Coleen) of Uniontown, Lawrence Plavi and Benjamin Plavi, both of Waynesburg, and Michael Ryan Kowalewski of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Hailey, Makayla, Cadence, Cameron, Braden, Damien and Arianna; a great-grandson, Derrick; two brothers, Charles Plavi of Jefferson, and Michael Plavi (Norma) of Nemacolin; four sisters, Maria Sokol and Barbara Homistek, both of Carmichaels, Sandra Turner (Paul) of Severna Park, Md., and Lois Plavi Ketchem of Carmichaels; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two brothers, Leroy Plavi, who died in infancy, and William S. Plavi; a sister, Doris Jurczak; and a brother-in-law, Joseph P. Sokol.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 p.m., the hour of a memorial service, Saturday, October 22, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The Rev. Roger Deihl officiated the service.
