Roland L. Cloutier Sr.

Roland L. "Frenchie" Cloutier Sr., 77, of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. with his family by his side after a lengthy illness.
He was born February 8, 1945 in Saint-Benjamin, Quebec, Canada, a son of the late Camille and Marie-Anna Mathieu Cloutier.
Roland, a citizen of Canada, was working for Asphlundh Tree Expert clearing utility right of ways in Greene County, in the early 1960's when he met his wife, Beverly in 1964. He continued to clear right of ways for about 10 years. Roland later owned and operated Roland's Body Shop in Greensboro for 15 years.
He was a social member of the Greensboro and Point Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Roland was an avid Elvis fan.
On February 15, 1967, he married Beverly A. McIntire, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Roland L. Cloutier Jr. (fiancee Angelea Pouliot) of Greensboro and Thomas Alain Cloutier (Jennifer) of Penncraft; two daughters, Goeindalina Smith (Ed) of Waynesburg and Crystal R. Smith (Rick) of Mount Morris; seven grandchildren, Jimmy Smith, K-cee Smith, Jaclyn Smith, Paige Smith, Abigail Cloutier, Nicolette Cloutier and Mackenzie Cloutier; five brothers, Marius Cloutier (Clesianne) of Saint Odlion, Quebec, Canada, Gilles Cloutier (Jocelyne) of Saint Prosper, Quebec, Jacelyn Cloutier (Celine) of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Gerald Cloutier of Ontario, Canada and Marie-Louis Cloutier (Willette) of Hobart, Ind.; three sisters, Salonge Smith, Giselle Cloutier and Marie-Berthe, all of Granby, Quebec; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a grandson, RC Roland Cloutier III; a great-granddaughter, Violet Renee Smith; and three brothers, Bertrand Cloutier, Camillian Cloutier and Germain Cloutier.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Interment will follow at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
