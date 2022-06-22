Ronald C. Kurtz, 87 of Vestal, passed away at Mercy House in Endicott on June 15, 2022 after battling Alzheimers and Cancer.
Ron was born on September 3, 1934, in LaBelle.
He was a 1952 graduate of Waynesburg High School in Pennsylvania where he was a State Champion Wrestler. He went on a full scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh where he attained a Mechanical Engineering degree while continuing his wrestling career.
He started his career at IBM, Endicott NY and retired from General Electric, Westover, NY.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events, gardening, cards with friends and a cold beer at the end of the day.
He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Harley Kurtz, and his brother Melvin Kurtz.
Ron is survived by his highschool sweetheart and love of his life, Louise. They celebrated their 67th anniversary this year. He is also survived by son, Ronald Kurtz; daughters, Kara Porter (Rick), and Kelly Contrata (John); and 10 grandchildren, Kathryn Kurtz, Kyle Kurtz, RJ Porter, Chelsea Hassig (Stephen), Daniel Porter, Krista Porter, Patrick Porter, John Contrata (Joanna), Ronnie Contrata, and Thomas Contrata.
He was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church from its inception.
A funeral mass was held Saturday June 18, 2022 at 9:30 am at St. Vincent dePaul Blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal. The burial was in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. There was a private viewing held for the family.
Donations in Ron's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
